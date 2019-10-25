LNG Firm Pledges Conservation Measure Near Brownsville Site Of Proposed Terminal

In an effort to secure an operating permit for its proposed LNG plant at the Port of Brownsville, Annova LNG has pledged to implement a series of conservation and environmental protection measures. The Houston Chronicle reports Annova is committing to set aside 1,400 acres of land, create wildlife preserves, and to take other mitigation measures to preserve the habitat of the endangered ocelot and jaguarundi. Annova is one of three companies that have proposed liquid natural gas export terminals at the Port of Brownsville, and all three have promised specific measures to protect endangered species. However, the measures have not impressed the local group opposed to the LNG plants. A spokesperson with Save RGV from LNG says Annova is trying to put a shine on a dangerous, environmentally destructive project.