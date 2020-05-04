Local Archdiocese Resumes Public Masses With Precautions

Churches in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston are open for public masses again, with precautions.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the archbishop of the diocese, instructed each parish to have a pandemic response team. The volunteers sanitize the door handles and pews between masses and make sure everyone uses hand sanitizer upon entering the church. They also see to it that parishioners wear masks and practice social distancing.

Worshipers are seated only in every other pew, and attendance is kept at 25-percent capacity.