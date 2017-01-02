Home LOCAL Local Bank Supervisor Admits To Million-Dollar Bank Theft
Local Bank Supervisor Admits To Million-Dollar Bank Theft
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Local Bank Supervisor Admits To Million-Dollar Bank Theft

0
0
bank robbery bank vault
now viewing

Local Bank Supervisor Admits To Million-Dollar Bank Theft

NSA MICHAEL FYNN NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR
now playing

National Security Adviser Puts Iran 'on notice'

Jail+Cell16
now playing

Fake Nurse Sentenced To Two Years In Prison

SAN ANTONIO FOG RELATED WRECKS 02-01-17
now playing

More Than 20 Vehicles In Fog-Related Wrecks Near San Antonio

JOHN STEWART DRESSES AS TRUMP
now playing

Jon Stewart Dresses As Trump, Criticizes 'vindictive chaos'

EL CHAPO IN NEW YORK
now playing

Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' To Be In US Court, In Person

MEXICO
now playing

Mexico's Remittances Reach Almost $27 Billion

DAKOTA PIPLINE NORTH DAKOTA PIPLINE
now playing

Army Begins Review Of Dakota Access Easement

THE VATICAN
now playing

Vatican Expands Criticism Of Trump's Travel Ban

Syrian Man Turned Back In Philadelphia In Shock

Former CIA Director David Petraeus
now playing

Petraeus Says Trump Order Is Blocking Iraqi General From US

A former bank supervisor is facing a lengthy prison term and hefty fines after admitting to stealing more than a-million dollars from the Valley bank she worked at. In a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, Jill Marie Myers pleaded guilty to falsifying records to conceal the theft.  Myers, who was a teller supervisor at First National Bank in Edinburg, is accused of stealing cash from the bank’s vault, and creating false records to cover up the loss.

The theft was found out after First National was acquired by PlainsCapital Bank in June of 2014. An investigation showed as much as 10-thousand dollars a month was disappearing over a 10-year period. The 42-year-old Myers faces a maximum 30 years in prison, a 1-million dollar fine, and an order to pay back the stolen money.

Related posts:

  1. Mercedes Man To Spend The Rest Of His Life In Prison In Baby’s Beating Death
  2. Hidalgo County Family Being Ordered To Give Up Land For Border Wall
  3. Texas Jailers Charged With Selling Drugs To County Inmates
  4. Ex-CBP Officer Opts To Plead Guilty To A 6-Year-Old Murder
Related Posts
NSA MICHAEL FYNN NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR

National Security Adviser Puts Iran ‘on notice’

jsalinas 0
Jail+Cell16

Fake Nurse Sentenced To Two Years In Prison

jsalinas 0
SAN ANTONIO FOG RELATED WRECKS 02-01-17

More Than 20 Vehicles In Fog-Related Wrecks Near San Antonio

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video