Local Bank Supervisor Admits To Million-Dollar Bank Theft

A former bank supervisor is facing a lengthy prison term and hefty fines after admitting to stealing more than a-million dollars from the Valley bank she worked at. In a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, Jill Marie Myers pleaded guilty to falsifying records to conceal the theft. Myers, who was a teller supervisor at First National Bank in Edinburg, is accused of stealing cash from the bank’s vault, and creating false records to cover up the loss.

The theft was found out after First National was acquired by PlainsCapital Bank in June of 2014. An investigation showed as much as 10-thousand dollars a month was disappearing over a 10-year period. The 42-year-old Myers faces a maximum 30 years in prison, a 1-million dollar fine, and an order to pay back the stolen money.