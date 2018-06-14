Home LOCAL Local Bank Supervisor Sentenced In Million-Dollar Bank Theft
Local Bank Supervisor Sentenced In Million-Dollar Bank Theft
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Local Bank Supervisor Sentenced In Million-Dollar Bank Theft

0
0
prisonbars10
now viewing

Local Bank Supervisor Sentenced In Million-Dollar Bank Theft

JAMES COMEY
now playing

Report Faults Comey But Finds No Political Bias

VOTE VOTING POLLS ELECTION ELECT
now playing

Supreme Court Strikes Down Minnesota's Voter Clothing Law

gavel-generic-stock
now playing

2 White Supremacists Get Death For Killing Inmate

GAS PRICES DROP
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Across US Down This Week

Officer Kirsten Koryciak houston officer purchase gorceries for diabetic victim
now playing

Police Officer Replaces Ill Man's Stolen Groceries

missing person
now playing

Authorities Find Truck Belonging To Missing Mission Man

image
now playing

New York Attorney General Sues Trump Foundation

5b22203c3cba1
now playing

Samsung Commits To Using Only Renewable Energy By 2020

apple-logo-3-770×433
now playing

Apple Closing iPhone Security Gap Used By Law Enforcement

1528959053184
now playing

A year On, Horrific Grenfell Tower Fire Haunts Britain

A former bank supervisor has been sentenced to two years in federal prison in a long-running theft scheme in which she stole more than a million dollars from the bank.

The punishment comes more than a year after Jill Marie Myers admitted in a plea agreement to a charge of falsifying bank records. The 43-year-old Myers, who was a teller supervisor at First National Bank in Edinburg, was found to have been stealing cash from the bank’s vault and falsifying documents to cover up the theft.

The theft was uncovered after First National was acquired by PlainsCapital Bank in June of 2014. An investigation showed as much as 10-thousand dollars a month had been disappearing over a 10-year period.

Related posts:

  1. Local Children’s Book Author Teresa Stern
Related Posts
JAMES COMEY

Report Faults Comey But Finds No Political Bias

jsalinas 0
missing person

Authorities Find Truck Belonging To Missing Mission Man

jsalinas 0
image

New York Attorney General Sues Trump Foundation

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video