Local Bank Supervisor Sentenced In Million-Dollar Bank Theft

A former bank supervisor has been sentenced to two years in federal prison in a long-running theft scheme in which she stole more than a million dollars from the bank.

The punishment comes more than a year after Jill Marie Myers admitted in a plea agreement to a charge of falsifying bank records. The 43-year-old Myers, who was a teller supervisor at First National Bank in Edinburg, was found to have been stealing cash from the bank’s vault and falsifying documents to cover up the theft.

The theft was uncovered after First National was acquired by PlainsCapital Bank in June of 2014. An investigation showed as much as 10-thousand dollars a month had been disappearing over a 10-year period.