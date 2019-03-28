Local Border Patrol Sector Chief Calls Current Migrant Surge “Overwhelming”

In this Thursday, March 14, 2019, photo, a group of migrant families walk from the Rio Grande, the river separating the U.S. and Mexico in Texas, near McAllen, Texas. The migrants said they crossed the river in an inflatable raft and were hoping to be apprehended by the Border Patrol so they could be processed and released. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Rio Grande Valley continues to be a major crossing point for thousands of Central American asylum-seekers that have shown up at the border this month, and Border Patrol Sector Chief Rodolfo Karisch says the sector’s resources are overwhelmed and over-stretched. Karisch telling reporters in Edinburg Wednesday that just this week, more than 2,000 migrants have turned themselves in to agents at the border. Karisch says so far this year, agents have detained 130,000 migrants. He says the McAllen detention and processing center can no longer hold them, and there’s no choice but to release them to local respite centers.