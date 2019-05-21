Local Businessman Appointed To Mission City Council Seat

There was no election, but the city of Mission has a new councilman. The city council Monday night voted to appoint businessman Alberto Vela to replace Place 4 councilman Gus Martinez. The action came two weeks after the council voted to hire Martinez as city attorney.

Martinez had applied for the post after former city attorney Abiel Flores stepped down. Vela will serve the three years remaining in Martinez’s term. Vela is a land developer and is also the owner of two TLC Pharmacy and Medical Equipment stores in Mission.

Cover photo courtesy of City of Mission Facebook