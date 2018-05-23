Local Child Abduction Alert Cancelled

A local child abduction alert activated Wednesday morning has been cancelled.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office had issued the alert following the abduction of three young children from a home in the community of Lopezville.

Authorities had been on the lookout for 25-year-old Margarita Ann Tobias, the children’s biological mother, who had taken the children without permission.

The children had been placed in the care of their grandmother as part of a Child Protective Services plan. Tobias was located earlier Wednesday afternoon and taken into custody. The children were not harmed.