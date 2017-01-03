Local Child Sex Traffickers Plead Guilty

An Edinburg couple, caught in the sex trafficking of two teenage girls last year, has admitted to the crimes. 37-year-old Abelardo Gomez and 25-year-old Cerena Ortiz Wednesday entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors – agreeing to plead guilty to conspiring to commit sex trafficking of minors.

The couple came in contact with two Louisiana teens last spring, forced them to have sex with adults for about two weeks before abandoning them. The girls called police and investigators were able to track down Gomez and Ortiz, who face lengthy prison terms when they’re sentenced in May.