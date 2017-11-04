Local Congressman Calls For Indicted Ex-Tamaulipas Governor To Be Extradited To U.S.

Former Tamaulipas governor Tomas Yarrington Ruvalcaba remains in custody in Italy following his arrest in Florence Sunday, awaiting extradition to his home country on bribery and drug corruption charges.

But Yarrington is also wanted in the United States on numerous related charges, and Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela has called for Yarrington to be extradited to the U.S. Yarrington was indicted by a federal grand jury in Brownsville in 2013.

He is charged with numerous counts of money laundering, bank fraud, and conspiracy, amid accusations he laundered drug money through banks and properties in South Texas. But experts maintain there’s little chance that Yarrington will be flown from Italy directly to the U.S. – saying it’ll be Mexico that gets first crack at prosecuting Yarrington.