Home LOCAL Local Congressman Calls For Indicted Ex-Tamaulipas Governor To Be Extradited To U.S.
Local Congressman Calls For Indicted Ex-Tamaulipas Governor To Be Extradited To U.S.
LOCAL
0

Local Congressman Calls For Indicted Ex-Tamaulipas Governor To Be Extradited To U.S.

0
0
tomas yarrington
now viewing

Local Congressman Calls For Indicted Ex-Tamaulipas Governor To Be Extradited To U.S.

texas-floods
now playing

Texas: 1 Person, Vehicle Missing In Fort Hood Flooding

DRUG BUST
now playing

Mexico Finds Indoor Opium Poppy 'grow house'

Ken+Paxton
now playing

Texas Attorney General's Criminal Trial Moved To Houston

homocide investigation
now playing

Mystery Still Surrounds The Death Of Nahomi Rodriguez

GAY MARRIAGE
now playing

Texas Bill Lets Officials Deny Issuing Gay Marriage Licenses

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions Outlines Border Enforcement Plan

SCHOOL SHOOTING
now playing

Boy Killed In School Shooting Had Previously Survived Heart Surgery

SYRIA MAP
now playing

Official: 12,000 People To Be Moved In Syria

SEAN SPICER
now playing

Spicer Suggests Even Hitler Didn't Use Chemical Weapons

PLANE MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING NOSE DOWN IN MAIN
now playing

Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Highway, Ends Up Nose-Down

Former Tamaulipas governor Tomas Yarrington Ruvalcaba remains in custody in Italy following his arrest in Florence Sunday, awaiting extradition to his home country on bribery and drug corruption charges.

Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela

But Yarrington is also wanted in the United States on numerous related charges, and Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela has called for Yarrington to be extradited to the U.S. Yarrington was indicted by a federal grand jury in Brownsville in 2013.

He is charged with numerous counts of money laundering, bank fraud, and conspiracy, amid accusations he laundered drug money through banks and properties in South Texas. But experts maintain there’s little chance that Yarrington will be flown from Italy directly to the U.S. – saying it’ll be Mexico that gets first crack at prosecuting Yarrington.

Related posts:

  1. Mission Woman Admits To Role In Officer-Involved Drug Corruption Scheme
  2. Abbott: New Texas Anti-Gang Effort Separate From Immigration
  3. Valley-Based Gang Members Jailed Following New Indictment
  4. Mom Hurt; 7-Year-Old Son Calls 911 To Summon Help
Related Posts
homocide investigation

Mystery Still Surrounds The Death Of Nahomi Rodriguez

jsalinas 0
PEDESTIRAN DEATH AUTO PEDESTRIAN

Vehicle Hits, Kills Man In Harlingen

jsalinas 0
imsis260-848

PSJA Middle School Student Arrested For Bringing Gun To School

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video