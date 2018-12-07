Home LOCAL Local Flood Victims May Qualify For Disaster Unemployment Relief
Local Flood Victims May Qualify For Disaster Unemployment Relief
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Local Flood Victims May Qualify For Disaster Unemployment Relief

0
0
mcallen flood 2018 generic
now viewing

Local Flood Victims May Qualify For Disaster Unemployment Relief

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN BEING DETAINED
now playing

Detaining Immigrant Kids Is Now A Billion-Dollar Industry

cardone industries
now playing

Giant Economic Development Project In Harlingen Gets Derailed

ICEMAN ANCIENT
now playing

Ancient 'Iceman' Shows Signs Of A Well-Balanced Last Meal

Syrian troops raise national flag over Daraa
now playing

Syrian Troops Raise National Flag Over Daraa

DONALD TRUMP AND NATO MEETING
now playing

NATO Chief: Trump Approach 'having an impact'

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANT FAMILIES
now playing

US Says All Eligible Youngest Children, Families Reunited

FBI special agent Peter Strzok
now playing

Yelling, Chaos Over FBI Agent's Anti-Trump Texts

american airlines
now playing

American Airlines Bans Plastic Straws

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Nurse Dead, Husband Arrested Following Shooting Outside Assisted Living Facility

TEXAS FLAG FLAG OF TEXAS
now playing

Texas Brightens Budget Outlook But Warns Of Trade War Risks

Along with federal funds being made available for home and business repairs following the flooding that wreaked havoc on the Valley last month, the state has monies available for victims who were left unemployed by the flooding.  The Texas Workforce Commission says some flood victims will be able to access to disaster unemployment assistance.

Under the federal disaster declaration issued last week, workers who lost their jobs and self-employed persons who are unable to work because of the flood damage, may qualify for the state financial assistance.

The Texas Workforce Commission is accepting applications through August 10th. You can apply online on the Commission’s website, or you can call the Commission’s Tele-Center at 800-939-6631. You will need to provide certain identifying and employment documents.

Related posts:

  1. Valley Flood Victims Given 60 Days To Apply For FEMA Assistance
  2. Texas Attorney General Asked To Rule On Issue Related To Local Lawmaker’s DWI Arrest
  3. McAllen Waives Building Permits And Fees To Expedite Flood Recovery
  4. Local Children’s Book Author Teresa Stern
Related Posts
IMMIGRANT CHILDREN BEING DETAINED

Detaining Immigrant Kids Is Now A Billion-Dollar Industry

jsalinas 0
cardone industries

Giant Economic Development Project In Harlingen Gets Derailed

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND NATO MEETING

NATO Chief: Trump Approach ‘having an impact’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video