Local Flood Victims May Qualify For Disaster Unemployment Relief

Along with federal funds being made available for home and business repairs following the flooding that wreaked havoc on the Valley last month, the state has monies available for victims who were left unemployed by the flooding. The Texas Workforce Commission says some flood victims will be able to access to disaster unemployment assistance.

Under the federal disaster declaration issued last week, workers who lost their jobs and self-employed persons who are unable to work because of the flood damage, may qualify for the state financial assistance.

The Texas Workforce Commission is accepting applications through August 10th. You can apply online on the Commission’s website, or you can call the Commission’s Tele-Center at 800-939-6631. You will need to provide certain identifying and employment documents.