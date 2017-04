McAllen-based Inter National Bank is back in the hands of the family that helped form it. The Collins family has completed its purchase of Inter National Bank, 11 years after selling it to Monterrey Mexico-based Banorte.

Terms of the purchase are not being disclosed. It was a group of Valley businessmen led by Jim Collins that established Inter National Bank in 1985. It sold the institution to Banorte in 2006. INB currently has 19 branches – most in the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, and El Paso.