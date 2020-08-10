Local Health Chief Says Major Change In Behavior Required To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Many of the persistently high coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths that have been ravaging the Rio Grande Valley date back to events from several weeks ago. Hidalgo County Health Administrator Eddie Olivarez says the rapid rise in hospitalizations can be traced directly back to family gatherings during the Fourth of July:

(Eddie Olivarez)

And Olivarez tells 710 KURV there are a couple of other upcoming events that, unless we change our behavior, will keep the virus circulating through the region for the foreseeable future:

(Eddie Olivarez)

Olivarez says one bright spot, though, may be that if we continue to wear face coverings, wash our hands, and sanitize workspaces, it may help prevent this flu season from becoming too nasty.