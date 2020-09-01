Local Health Officials Urge Precautions To Prevent Post-Labor Day Coronavirus Spike

Health officials in the Valley say they are feeling some relief but also some unease over the state of the coronavirus crisis. Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo says he’s relieved the numbers of coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths have been declining. But he tells 710 KURV he’s apprehensive looking to the upcoming Labor Day weekend:

(audio: Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo)

Dr. Castillo is referring to the huge increase in new infections that overwhelmed hospitals, and the spike in patient deaths that followed the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays.

Castillo warns the virus is still spreading uncontrolled in the Valley and keeping hospital COVID units at capacity, and he adds at the current transmission rate, it will remain unsafe for students to return to the classroom for the foreseeable future.