Local Health Officials Work To Prevent Another Post-Holiday Jump In COVID-19

With the Labor Day holiday just around the corner, health officials in the Valley are again strongly urging families to not gather in large numbers in order to keep from spreading the coronavirus further. Officials say the highest rate of new infections in the region is still among family members. A bright spot, though, is that the number of patients being hospitalized has come down. However, Cameron County Health Authority, Dr. James Castillo, says if people don’t take the proper precautions during the upcoming holiday weekend, that could quickly change:

(Dr. James Castillo)

Castillo also says the longer the virus remains so pervasive, the longer it’ll take to be able to return school students to the classroom.