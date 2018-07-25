Home LOCAL Local Leaders Urging You To Take The “Road To Recycling” This Weekend
Local Leaders Urging You To Take The "Road To Recycling" This Weekend
Local Leaders Urging You To Take The "Road To Recycling" This Weekend

Local Leaders Urging You To Take The "Road To Recycling" This Weekend

They clog up drainage ditches, they’re breeding grounds for mosquitoes, and they create health and safety hazards. And that’s why local leaders are urging residents across the Valley to take part in this weekend’s Road To Recycling project – a Valleywide effort to clear the landscape of illegally dumped tires.

Officials say one big reason for the localized flooding that occurs during heavy rains is so many abandoned tires choking the drainage systems. This Saturday, you can drop off your used tires – for free – at 41 sites in Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy counties.

The Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council is heading the effort. You can find the site closest to you by logging onto the agency’s website.

