Local, Mexican Authorities Investigate Shooting Death Of Brownsville Man Near The River

Cameron County sheriff’s deputies and police counterparts in Mexico are working together after a Brownsville man was shot and killed while jogging along the Rio Grande.

The body of 57-year-old Miguel Angel Valdez Hernandez was spotted Tuesday by a farm worker in the area south of Riverside Boulevard in southwest Brownsville. The Brownsville Herald reports Hernandez had a bullet wound in his waist area.

Cameron County sheriff’s investigators say there’s a possibility the bullet was shot from the Mexican side, and authorities are looking for a white pickup truck that was seen across the river around the time of the shooting.

