Local Poll Finds 75 Percent Of Locals Oppose Border Wall

Residents of the Rio Grande Valley overwhelmingly oppose a border wall. That’s according to a new immigration survey conducted by UT-Rio Grande Valley.

The poll found three in four Valley residents, 75 percent, do not want to see the construction of a border wall. In addition, half of those surveyed say a border wall would not result in a major reduction in immigration. Answering a third question, 40 percent of Valley residents said they believe that expanding access to legal residency and citizenship should be given equal priority with tougher immigration enforcement and border security.

The survey was given to a randomly-selected group of residents of Cameron, Hidalgo, and Starr counties age 18 and older. It was conducted by the university’s Center for Survey Research and Policy Analysis in 2018.