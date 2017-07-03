Home LOCAL Local Postal Worker Pleads Guilty In Vote Fraud Case
Local Postal Worker Pleads Guilty In Vote Fraud Case
LOCAL
0

Local Postal Worker Pleads Guilty In Vote Fraud Case

0
0
GAVEL
now viewing

Local Postal Worker Pleads Guilty In Vote Fraud Case

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Trump 'proud' To Support GOP Health Plan

BILOXI BUS CRASH-1
now playing

UPDATE: Deaths Toll Increases To 4 In Train-Bus Crash

CLASSROOM GENERIC
now playing

Bills Would Offer State Facility Funding For Charter Schools

smartphones gadgets
now playing

UPDATE: WikiLeaks Targeted Smartphones, Other Gadgets, For Surveillance

VOTER ID
now playing

Lawmaker: Transparency Needed On Texas Voter ID Spending

JAIL DEATH
now playing

Deputy Fired For Not Checking On Inmate Found Hanged

45-year-old Agapito Salinas tx dept of public safety pic
now playing

Gang Member From Brownsville Added To Texas Top 10 Fugitives List

161107191121-04-donald-trump-1107-exlarge-169
now playing

CNN Chief: Politicians Should Oppose Trump's Attack On Media

NORTH DAKOTA PIPELINE PIPLINE DAKOTA
now playing

Judge Rejects Bid To Halt Pipeline Construction

Christopher Steele-2
now playing

Ex-British Spy Who Compiled Unproven Trump Dossier Surfaces

A former Mission mailman is admitting to selling lists of mail-in voters to political operatives in western Hidalgo County. 43-year-old Noe Olvera pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal bribery charge.  Olvera acknowledged an instance in which he took 1-thousand dollars from a politiquera to hand over the names and addresses of people on his postal route who received mail-in ballots.

Olvera was indicted in December after a more than 2-year investigation into suspected vote fraud in local elections in 2014. Key to the indictment was hidden camera footage showing Olvera, on duty and in his postal uniform, negotiating an exchange of money for mail-in voter lists. Olvera faces a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison and a 250-thousand dollar fine when he’s sentenced in May.

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Medical Equipment Provider Found Guilty In Million-Dollar Medicaid Fraud
  2. Local Child Sex Traffickers Plead Guilty
  3. Woman Gave Up Beer For Lent, Wins Case Hauled By Clydesdales
  4. 100s Attend Texas Capitol For Transgender Bathroom Bill Vote
Related Posts
45-year-old Agapito Salinas tx dept of public safety pic

Gang Member From Brownsville Added To Texas Top 10 Fugitives List

jsalinas 0
BORDER PATROL GENERIC

Cuban Imprisoned For Impersonating US Border Agent

jsalinas 0
drug-bust

Brownsville Man Busted With Big Cocaine Load

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video