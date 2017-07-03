Local Postal Worker Pleads Guilty In Vote Fraud Case

A former Mission mailman is admitting to selling lists of mail-in voters to political operatives in western Hidalgo County. 43-year-old Noe Olvera pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal bribery charge. Olvera acknowledged an instance in which he took 1-thousand dollars from a politiquera to hand over the names and addresses of people on his postal route who received mail-in ballots.

Olvera was indicted in December after a more than 2-year investigation into suspected vote fraud in local elections in 2014. Key to the indictment was hidden camera footage showing Olvera, on duty and in his postal uniform, negotiating an exchange of money for mail-in voter lists. Olvera faces a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison and a 250-thousand dollar fine when he’s sentenced in May.