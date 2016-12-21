Home LOCAL Local Priest Charged With DWI
LOCAL
0

0
0
A Valley priest is free on a personal recognizance bond after being arrested for drunk driving. Reverend Carlos Zuniga, a priest at St. Pius the 10th Catholic Church in Weslaco, was arrested late Sunday night after crashing his SUV in the 600 block of South Texas Boulevard, just a few blocks from the church.

A criminal complaint obtained by CBS 4 News states the responding police officer said Zuniga had trouble keeping his balance and was slurring his speech, and that he failed a roadside sobriety test. The 51-year-old Zuniga has been a priest at St. Pius for about five years.

