Home LOCAL Local Volunteers Still Needed For Zika Vaccine Trials
Local Volunteers Still Needed For Zika Vaccine Trials
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Local Volunteers Still Needed For Zika Vaccine Trials

0
0
ZIKA VIRUS
now viewing

Local Volunteers Still Needed For Zika Vaccine Trials

PARKLAND FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING-2
now playing

The Latest: Trump Speaks With Florida Gov After Shooting

HURRICANE HARVEY DAMAGE
now playing

Texas Announces $1B For Mitigation Efforts After Harvey

NSA Shooting
now playing

NSA Incident Not Linked To Terrorism

David Shulkin
now playing

Watchdog's Report Faults VA Chief Over Europe Trip Expenses

media_e295d1188be3433ca633bdb57e5a9fa3-DMID1-5dsdakb4s-640×360
now playing

Shooting Range Tied To Trumps Rattles Neighbors

WireAP_60f970641a6f4645a1a1ec507c2e5b8b_12x5_992
now playing

New Fronts Emerge In Syria As Assad, Allies Push For Victory

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem
now playing

Ally: Israel PM Not 'Living Up To' Expectations

image (1)
now playing

Good As Gold; White Soars To 3rd Olympic Halfpipe Title

early vote early voting
now playing

Early Voting Starts Wednesday For McAllen District 1 Runoff

vote
now playing

2 Bond Proposals To Be On The McAllen May Ballot

Researchers at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance are continuing to call out for volunteers for a clinical trial to find a vaccine for the Zika virus. Since the trial was launched last October, only 20 out of the required 50 participants have enrolled, but only half of the people screened have been accepted.

One reason, officials say, is that people with diabetes are disqualified from participating in the trial. Also, people who’ve gotten a flu vaccine are not able to be enrolled into the trial.

Those who are accepted will be injected with three test vaccines to determine their effectiveness against Zika. If you would like to volunteer for the federally-sanctioned trial, contact Doctors Hospital at Renaissance via their website.

Related posts:

  1. Local Children’s Book Author Teresa Stern
Related Posts
PARKLAND FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING-2

The Latest: Trump Speaks With Florida Gov After Shooting

jsalinas 0
HURRICANE HARVEY DAMAGE

Texas Announces $1B For Mitigation Efforts After Harvey

Fred Cruz 0
NSA Shooting

NSA Incident Not Linked To Terrorism

Fred Cruz 0
Close

Share this video