Local Volunteers Still Needed For Zika Vaccine Trials

Researchers at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance are continuing to call out for volunteers for a clinical trial to find a vaccine for the Zika virus. Since the trial was launched last October, only 20 out of the required 50 participants have enrolled, but only half of the people screened have been accepted.

One reason, officials say, is that people with diabetes are disqualified from participating in the trial. Also, people who’ve gotten a flu vaccine are not able to be enrolled into the trial.

Those who are accepted will be injected with three test vaccines to determine their effectiveness against Zika. If you would like to volunteer for the federally-sanctioned trial, contact Doctors Hospital at Renaissance via their website.