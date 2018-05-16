Local Zika Grads To Be Recognized

A graduation ceremony of a different kind is set for Thursday. The ceremony, to be held in the Union Hall of La Union Del Pueblo Entero, will recognize a group of residents who have completed an educational course on the Zika virus.

The colonia residents completed a 7-week course learning about how Zika is transmitted, how to prevent getting the virus, what its symptoms are, and the health dangers it presents.

As participants in LUPE’s Community Health Club, the graduates are now tasked with spreading that information to their neighbors.