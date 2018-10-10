Home NATIONAL Lock Her up? Now It’s Dianne Feinstein Instead Of Clinton
Lock Her up? Now It’s Dianne Feinstein Instead Of Clinton
NATIONAL
0

Lock Her up? Now It’s Dianne Feinstein Instead Of Clinton

0
0
download (6)
now viewing

Lock Her up? Now It’s Dianne Feinstein Instead Of Clinton

698fb7bd-0cda-4243-bfc9-b458a163870c-large16x9_AP18283232669915
now playing

South Korea Considers Lifting Sanctions On North

download (7)
now playing

Trump Trashes Democrats' Medicare For All Plan In Op-Ed

download (5)
now playing

US Seeks Answers About Missing Writer From Saudi Ally

5bbcdeabba8ed.image
now playing

Michael Aims Squarely At Tyndall Air Force Base

ap_71439de531d040b4a82bae91a376922d-620×413
now playing

Haley became a popular UN diplomat

f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN
now playing

Vehicle Crash Kills Two Teens In Brownsville

HURRICANE MICHALE PREP
now playing

Coastal Florida County's Shelters Not Opening

POLICE CRIME SCENE
now playing

Sheriff's Deputy Shot While Responding To Disturbance

Dangerous Hooded Hacker Breaks into Government Data Servers and Infects Their System with a Virus. His Hideout Place has Dark Atmosphere, Multiple Displays, Cables Everywhere.
now playing

Report: Pentagon Weapons Systems Vulnerable To Cyber Attacks

TEXAS AG COMMISSIONER SID MILLER
now playing

Texas Commissioner Backs Confederate Group's License Plate

(AP) – For years the target of the chant “Lock her up!” at Trump rallies has been Hillary Clinton. Now it’s the senior senator from California, Democrat Dianne Feinstein.
In Iowa for a rally Tuesday night, the chant came as President Donald Trump repeated his unsupported assertion that Feinstein leaked a letter written by the woman who accuses Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were teenagers.
Feinstein has denied that she leaked the letter that eventually helped to stall Kavanaugh’s confirmation and a firestorm over additional allegations of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh denied all such allegations.
Besides boosting Republican candidates in Iowa and neighboring Nebraska, Trump rolled out new fuel standards that will be a boon for farm states that have pushed for greater ethanol sales.

No related posts.

Related Posts
download (7)

Trump Trashes Democrats’ Medicare For All Plan In Op-Ed

Zack Cantu 0
5bbcdeabba8ed.image

Michael Aims Squarely At Tyndall Air Force Base

Zack Cantu 0
HURRICANE MICHALE PREP

Coastal Florida County’s Shelters Not Opening

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video