Lock Her up? Now It’s Dianne Feinstein Instead Of Clinton

(AP) – For years the target of the chant “Lock her up!” at Trump rallies has been Hillary Clinton. Now it’s the senior senator from California, Democrat Dianne Feinstein.

In Iowa for a rally Tuesday night, the chant came as President Donald Trump repeated his unsupported assertion that Feinstein leaked a letter written by the woman who accuses Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were teenagers.

Feinstein has denied that she leaked the letter that eventually helped to stall Kavanaugh’s confirmation and a firestorm over additional allegations of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh denied all such allegations.

Besides boosting Republican candidates in Iowa and neighboring Nebraska, Trump rolled out new fuel standards that will be a boon for farm states that have pushed for greater ethanol sales.

