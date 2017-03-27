Home WORLD London Attacker’s Mother ‘saddened and numbed’
London Attacker's Mother 'saddened and numbed'
London Attacker's Mother 'saddened and numbed'

London Attacker’s Mother ‘saddened and numbed’

(AP) – The mother of Westminster attacker Khalid Masood says she is “deeply shocked, saddened and numbed” by his murderous actions.  In a statement released through the police, Janet Ajao says that “since discovering that it was my son that was responsible, I have shed many tears for the people caught up in this horrendous incident.”

Ajao says she wants to make it “absolutely clear” that she does not condone his actions or support the beliefs that led him to carry out the attack.  Masood was born in southern England in 1964 as Adrian Elms, and took the name Adrian Ajao after his stepfather, whom his mother married when he was a small child. Police say he changed his name to Khalid Masood in 2005.  Janet Ajao lives in rural Wales.

