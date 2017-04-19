Home WORLD London Commuters Face Chaos After Fire Closes Euston Station
London Commuters Face Chaos After Fire Closes Euston Station
(AP) – Thousands of London commuters are stranded after a trackside fire closed Euston Station, one of Britain’s busiest rail and subway hubs.  The fire knocked out railway signals and triggered a power cut that shut the station Wednesday afternoon, canceling trains between London and the Midlands and northwest of Britain.  Suburban commuter trains and subway services were also disrupted, and hundreds of commuters were evacuated from the station.

Network Rail said service was not expected to return to normal until Thursday morning.  According to the Office of Rail and Road, Euston is the fifth-busiest station in Britain, with 41.7 million entries and exits annually in 2015-2016.

