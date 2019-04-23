London Counter-Terrorism Team Seeks Images

A Pakistani woman lights candles during a vigil for the victims of bomb explosions in churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday April 23, 2019. The death toll from the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka, rose Tuesday to more than 300. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

(AP) – London police are asking for images taken during the terrorist attack in Sri Lanka. Acting Commander Alexis Boon said Tuesday that counter-terrorism police want to look at any images and footage taken before, during or after the bombings.

The Metropolitan Police dispatched a small team of specialist officers from the Counter Terrorism Command to Sri Lanka to support families who lost loved ones and to help with repatriation of their remains. The officers are gathering information that might be useful during coroners’ investigations. Boon also is asking for witnesses to the attacks to contact police on a confidential basis.