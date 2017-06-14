Home TRENDING London Fire Survivor Says He Was Lucky
London Fire Survivor Says He Was Lucky
London Fire Survivor Says He Was Lucky

Britain London Fire
London Fire Survivor Says He Was Lucky

(AP) – A survivor of the massive high-rise apartment fire in London says he’s lucky to be alive.
Edward Daffarn says he was on the 16th floor and heard a neighbor’s smoke alarm go off and another neighbor called and told him to get out. He says there was heavy smoke in the hallway and he couldn’t find the stairs.
He says tenants have been complaining for years about issues at the building.
The Grenfell Action Group, a community organization formed to oppose a nearby redevelopment project, has been warning about the risk of fire there since 2013. The group says on its blog that it has raised concerns about testing and maintenance of firefighting equipment and blocked emergency access to the site.

