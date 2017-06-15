Home WORLD London High-Rise Fire Death Toll Rises To 17
London High-Rise Fire Death Toll Rises To 17
London High-Rise Fire Death Toll Rises To 17

(AP) – London’s police say that the death toll in the apartment building fire has increased to 17 people and is likely to rise even further.
Police Commander Stuart Cundy says that there is no suggestion the blaze was terror-related. Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton says specialist dogs would start searching the 24-story building.
Meanwhile, 44 households were given emergency accommodation after the blaze ripped through the tower on Wednesday. The local council says families with young children, elderly residents and the vulnerable were given “immediate priority.”

