London Orchestra Releases Conductor From Duties

(AP) – London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra says it will release principal conductor Charles Dutoit from upcoming concert obligations while serious allegations of sexual misconduct are investigated.
The orchestra says in a statement Friday this decision was reached “jointly” with Dutoit. The statement came one day after the Associated Press reported that three opera singers and a classical musician say Dutoit sexually assaulted them.
The orchestra statement says the facts should be determined by a legal process and Dutoit “needs to be given a fair opportunity to seek legal advice and contest these allegations.”
Prior to release of the AP story, Dutoit did not respond to multiple attempts for comment through the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and his office in Montreal. The Royal Philharmonic said Dutoit was on vacation, but that it had forwarded the AP’s emailed requests for comment directly to him. The AP also reached out to Dutoit’s office with several phone calls and emails.

