Home WORLD Londoners Help Fire Survivors With Food, Clothes
Londoners Help Fire Survivors With Food, Clothes
WORLD
0

Londoners Help Fire Survivors With Food, Clothes

0
0
LONDON HIGH RISE TOWER SURVIVORS BEING HELPED
now viewing

Londoners Help Fire Survivors With Food, Clothes

rio grande river bridge international bridge crossings
now playing

Cartel Violence Blamed For Drop In Southbound Bridge Crossings

66-year-old James Hodgkinson
now playing

More Information Surfaces About Illinois Shooter In Virginia Gun Attack

2-year-old Laylah Washington
now playing

Toddler Shot In Head While Riding In Car Has Died

COMPUTER HACKING CYBER ATTACK
now playing

US Blames North Korea For Series Of Cyberattacks

Ban Ki-moon
now playing

Former UN Chief: Trump Causing A Global Leadership Vacuum

mega millions
now playing

$3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Bought In Brownsville

san francisco UPS shooting scene-2
now playing

SFPD: Four Dead, Including Gunman, In UPS Facility Shooting

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise
now playing

Hospital: Scalise In 'Critical Condition' After Surgery

San Francisco Shooting
now playing

UPS Releases Statement On San Francisco Shooting

gavel
now playing

Trial Underway For Donna Man In Expressway Gang Rivalry Murder

(AP) – Neighbors of the London apartment building torched in an inferno have sprung into action to help survivors of the fire, donating clothes, food and water and offering shelter.

Churches such as the Roman Catholic St. Francis of Assisi and a nearby mosque are serving as gathering points for donations for those who raced out of the burning building in the middle of the night, fleeing with little else than the clothes in which they slept.

Social media sites have also joined the effort, with some Londoners offering a space on their sofas for those affected by the blaze.

Marco Antoniades, who owns MGA Autos on Latimer Road, says “like in most places in England, people get together and help each other in times like this. That’s what we’re trying to do.”  At least 12 people have died and 79 others were injured Wednesday in the blaze at Grenfell Tower.

Related posts:

  1. Checks Ordered At UK Tower Blocks After Fire
  2. London Fire Survivor Says He Was Lucky
  3. UPS Releases Statement On San Francisco Shooting
  4. EU Probes Nike, Universal, Sanrio Over Product Distribution
Related Posts
Ban Ki-moon

Former UN Chief: Trump Causing A Global Leadership Vacuum

jsalinas 0
Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis

Mattis: Trump Has Delegated Decisions On Afghan Troop Levels

jsalinas 0
LONDON HIGH RISE FIRE FATAL INJURIES

Checks Ordered At UK Tower Blocks After Fire

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video