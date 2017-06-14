Londoners Help Fire Survivors With Food, Clothes

(AP) – Neighbors of the London apartment building torched in an inferno have sprung into action to help survivors of the fire, donating clothes, food and water and offering shelter.

Churches such as the Roman Catholic St. Francis of Assisi and a nearby mosque are serving as gathering points for donations for those who raced out of the burning building in the middle of the night, fleeing with little else than the clothes in which they slept.

Social media sites have also joined the effort, with some Londoners offering a space on their sofas for those affected by the blaze.

Marco Antoniades, who owns MGA Autos on Latimer Road, says “like in most places in England, people get together and help each other in times like this. That’s what we’re trying to do.” At least 12 people have died and 79 others were injured Wednesday in the blaze at Grenfell Tower.