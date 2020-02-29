‘Lone wolf’ broke news of the Milwaukee gunman’s identity

(AP) — When a local newspaper reported the identity of the gunman in Milwaukee’s mass shooting, it came many hours after that news was broken on Twitter by a self-employed and formerly imprisoned journalist working from his bedroom in California. Matthew Keys was the first to report that 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill was the Molson Coors employee who shot and killed five co-workers Wednesday before killing himself. Keys says he has managed to “bounce back” after his 2018 release from prison on a hacking-related charge. One expert calls him a “lone wolf” journalist whose lack of oversight can contribute to online disinformation.
