NATIONAL

‘Lone wolf’ broke news of the Milwaukee gunman’s identity

By 241 views
0
This April 2018, photo provided by Matthew Keys shows Keys in Fresno, Calif. When a local newspaper reported the identity of the gunman in Milwaukee’s mass shooting, it came many hours after that news was broken on Twitter by an unemployed and formerly imprisoned journalist working from his bedroom in California. Keys was the first to report that 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill was the Molson Coors employee who shot and killed five co-workers Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, before killing himself. (Matthew Keys via AP)

(AP) — When a local newspaper reported the identity of the gunman in Milwaukee’s mass shooting, it came many hours after that news was broken on Twitter by a self-employed and formerly imprisoned journalist working from his bedroom in California. Matthew Keys was the first to report that 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill was the Molson Coors employee who shot and killed five co-workers Wednesday before killing himself. Keys says he has managed to “bounce back” after his 2018 release from prison on a hacking-related charge. One expert calls him a “lone wolf” journalist whose lack of oversight can contribute to online disinformation.

Teens Love The Video App TikTok. Do They Love It Too Much?

Previous article

Romo Remains With CBS After Agreeing To Long-Term Contract

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL