‘Lone wolf’ broke news of the Milwaukee gunman’s identity

This April 2018, photo provided by Matthew Keys shows Keys in Fresno, Calif. When a local newspaper reported the identity of the gunman in Milwaukee’s mass shooting, it came many hours after that news was broken on Twitter by an unemployed and formerly imprisoned journalist working from his bedroom in California. Keys was the first to report that 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill was the Molson Coors employee who shot and killed five co-workers Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, before killing himself. (Matthew Keys via AP)