Home LOCAL Long-Awaited Raids Take Down Two Illegal 8-Liner Businesses In Sebastian
Long-Awaited Raids Take Down Two Illegal 8-Liner Businesses In Sebastian
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Long-Awaited Raids Take Down Two Illegal 8-Liner Businesses In Sebastian

0
0
ARREST ARRESTS POLICE SIREN HANDCUFFS
now viewing

Long-Awaited Raids Take Down Two Illegal 8-Liner Businesses In Sebastian

f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN
now playing

Pharr Man Killed In High-Speed Crash

ponzi scheme
now playing

Former EB-5 Center Officials Admit To Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme

Hurricane Harvey Survivors Feel Grief, Distress Months Later
now playing

Hurricane Harvey Survivors Feel Grief, Distress Months Later

john+young5
now playing

The Latest: Astronaut John Young Remembered As "Fearless"

KHJJ
now playing

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits South Of San Antonio

424ED0B100000578-0-image-a-32_1500342820294
now playing

Mother Of Stuntman Killed On "The Walking Dead" Set To Sue

untitled
now playing

Trump Wishes For Better Libel Laws After Book Slams Him

636508342766342926-GTY-900956704-96317249
now playing

The Latest: Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At Local Market

170112111433-02-pompeo-testifies-0112-exlarge-169
now playing

The Latest: CIA Head Says Trump 'Completely Fit' For Office

15764956_G
now playing

Ducks Shot With Arrows In Suburban Houston Neighborhood

For many months, residents of the Willacy County town of Sebastian have been clamoring for a crackdown on a proliferation of 8-liner establishments.

Law enforcement officials responded Saturday night with raids on two of the gambling rooms, seizing dozens of 8-liner machines and arresting five workers. No word on how much money was seized.  Law enforcement officials raided the two businesses, both located on FM 506, based on complaints of illegal gambling.

The raids come months after a group of Sebastian residents met with Willacy County law enforcement leaders and criticized them for their lack of action against what has been a propagation of illegal gaming rooms in the town.

No related posts.

Related Posts
f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN

Pharr Man Killed In High-Speed Crash

jsalinas 0
ponzi scheme

Former EB-5 Center Officials Admit To Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme

jsalinas 0
636467109324576143-EPA-USA-CALIFORNIA-BORDER-WALL-94377067

Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video