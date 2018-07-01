Long-Awaited Raids Take Down Two Illegal 8-Liner Businesses In Sebastian

For many months, residents of the Willacy County town of Sebastian have been clamoring for a crackdown on a proliferation of 8-liner establishments.

Law enforcement officials responded Saturday night with raids on two of the gambling rooms, seizing dozens of 8-liner machines and arresting five workers. No word on how much money was seized. Law enforcement officials raided the two businesses, both located on FM 506, based on complaints of illegal gambling.

The raids come months after a group of Sebastian residents met with Willacy County law enforcement leaders and criticized them for their lack of action against what has been a propagation of illegal gaming rooms in the town.