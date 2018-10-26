Home WORLD Long Lines Await The Migrant Caravan If It Reaches US Border
Long Lines Await The Migrant Caravan If It Reaches US Border
WORLD
0

Long Lines Await The Migrant Caravan If It Reaches US Border

0
0
MIGRANTS IN LINE
now viewing

Long Lines Await The Migrant Caravan If It Reaches US Border

FBI Director Christopher Wray
now playing

FBI Used Fingerprints In Mail Bomb Case Arrest

Attorney General Jeff Sessions
now playing

Sessions Says Suspect Faces 5 Federal Charges

BOMBING SUSPECT AND VAN
now playing

Florida Bombing Suspect To Be Tried In NYC

texas-dps-trooper-car-01
now playing

FBI, DPS To Run Statewide Anti-Terrorism Training Exercise

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Man Found Guilty In 2015 Shooting Death Of Dallas Dentist

VOTE ELECTION DAY
now playing

Authorities: Mexican Man Illegally Voted In Texas For Years

FACEBOOK
now playing

Facebook Removes Iran-Linked Accounts Spreading False Info

CESAR SAYOC JR PACKAGE BOMBER
now playing

Documents Show Bomb Suspect Has Criminal Record

MEDICAL DOCTORS
now playing

Texas Doctors Seek More Options For Opioid Treatment Under Medicare

manhole
now playing

Border And Fire Crews Rescue Two Illegals From Manhole

(AP) – A waiting game that plays out each day in Tijuana, Mexico, gives a glimpse of what the Central American migrants making their way northward in a giant caravan could face if they ever reach the U.S. border.  At Tijuana, people desiring asylum in the United States have to wait more than a month to proceed to the American side and make their case.

To make things easier, an informal system has been set up on the Mexican side in which the migrants are issued numbers. Every morning, the numbers of those who can go across to San Diego are read out.  That spares them from having to stand in line or sleep out in the open.

Related posts:

  1. UNICEF Highlights Perils For Children On Caravan
  2. Military Working Out Border Deployment Details
  3. Feds Keeping An Eye On Southbound Traffic At Border
  4. Border And Fire Crews Rescue Two Illegals From Manhole
Related Posts
MIGRANT CARAVAN

UNICEF Highlights Perils For Children On Caravan

jsalinas 0
1280 (1)

US Pacific Territory Will Need Help To Recover From Typhoon

Zack Cantu 0
Jordan Students Killed

Death Toll In Jordan Flood Rises To 19 As Boy’s Body Found

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video