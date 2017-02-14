Long-Planned Cultural Heritage Museum Going Up In San Benito

Construction is now underway on a long-planned cultural project in San Benito. After more than 20 years in the works, ground has been broken on the San Benito Cultural Heritage Museum.

The museum will bring together the San Benito History Museum, the Texas Conjunto Hall of Fame, and the Freddy Fender Museum.

The 7-thousand square-foot building, which is designed in the shape of a guitar, will sit adjacent to the Narciso Martinez Cultural Arts Center in San Benito Plaza. San Benito officials are hoping the museum will be a tourist draw to the city many consider to be the birthplace of conjunto music.