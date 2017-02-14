Home LOCAL Long-Planned Cultural Heritage Museum Going Up In San Benito
Long-Planned Cultural Heritage Museum Going Up In San Benito
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Long-Planned Cultural Heritage Museum Going Up In San Benito

0
0
city of san benito
now viewing

Long-Planned Cultural Heritage Museum Going Up In San Benito

OROVILLE DAM
now playing

Sheriff: No Further Erosion At Spillway

FATAL CRASH
now playing

Two Killed In 1-Vehicle Crash In Brownsville

LADY GA GA AND JIMMY KIMMEL
now playing

Lady Gaga, Jimmy Kimmel Condemn Texas 'bathroom bill'

SEAN SPICER
now playing

White House: It Was A Trust Issue

kellyanne conway
now playing

Ethics Office Wants Probe Of Conway

FORMER EX TEACHER AID WHICH FAKED CANCER
now playing

Ex-Teacher's Aide Who Faked Cancer Gets 6 Months In Prison

SEVERE-WEATHER-GENERIC
now playing

Texas Storm System Brings Heavy Rain, Tornado Warnings

20160928classroomgeneric
now playing

Report: Most Texas School Districts Have Scant Sex Education

VOTER FRAUD VOTE FRAUD
now playing

Woman Jailed For Voter Fraud Says She Was Used As An Example

Venezuela’s Vice President Tareck El Aissami,
now playing

Venezuela's VP Shrugs Off Drug Sanctions As US Ploy

Construction is now underway on a long-planned cultural project in San Benito. After more than 20 years in the works, ground has been broken on the San Benito Cultural Heritage Museum.

The museum will bring together the San Benito History Museum, the Texas Conjunto Hall of Fame, and the Freddy Fender Museum.

The 7-thousand square-foot building, which is designed in the shape of a guitar, will sit adjacent to the Narciso Martinez Cultural Arts Center in San Benito Plaza. San Benito officials are hoping the museum will be a tourist draw to the city many consider to be the birthplace of conjunto music.

Related posts:

  1. Governor Has Chosen Person To Lead Review Of Prison Uprising
  2. Austin Police Car Set On Fire During Immigration Protest
  3. Willacy County Courthouse Placed On National Historic Register
  4. 710 KURV ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Related Posts
OROVILLE DAM

Sheriff: No Further Erosion At Spillway

jsalinas 0
FATAL CRASH

Two Killed In 1-Vehicle Crash In Brownsville

jsalinas 0
kellyanne conway

Ethics Office Wants Probe Of Conway

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video