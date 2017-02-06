Longtime Mission Cop Resigns After Controversial Facebook Post

A veteran Mission police officer has quit after being seen on a Facebook live post apparently intoxicated. Sergeant Manuel Casas resigned Thursday, two days after he’d been suspended with pay ahead of an internal investigation into his actions.

A video of the Facebook post shows Casas sitting in a car with his nephew, who is rapping to music, and holds up to the camera a plastic bag containing what looks like marijuana. Casas had been with the Mission PD off and on over 16 years, and at one time was the department’s public information officer.