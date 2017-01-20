Longtime Valley Senator Named ‘Border Texan Of The Year’

Brownsville Senator Eddie Lucio has been named the 2017 Border Texan of the Year. Lucio becomes the 28th recipient of the honor, which is awarded to those who’ve contributed to the betterment of the Rio Grande Valley.

Lucio was honored for his legislation that has helped improve the educational and health care landscape of the border region. Lucio is best known for authoring the Bootstrap Loan Program, as well as anti-colonia legislation, and he played a leading role in the establishment of a 4-year medical school in the Valley, and in creating of the new University of Texas-RGV.

The 71-year-old Lucio has been in the Texas Legislature for a quarter century – more than 20 years as a state senator.