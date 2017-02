The Willacy County District Clerk’s Office will remain closed while the county’s longtime district clerk is laid to rest. Gilbert Lozano passed away last week after a lengthy illness. He was 72. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Raymondville and Lozano will be buried at the State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Lozano was first elected as district clerk in 2002. He was be replaced temporarily by longtime chief deputy clerk Isabel Adame.