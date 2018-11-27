Home NATIONAL Looking Ahead, Democrats Jockey To Be Pelosi’s Heir Apparent
Looking Ahead, Democrats Jockey To Be Pelosi’s Heir Apparent
NATIONAL
0

Looking Ahead, Democrats Jockey To Be Pelosi’s Heir Apparent

0
0
download (41)
now viewing

Looking Ahead, Democrats Jockey To Be Pelosi’s Heir Apparent

US-MEXICO-HONDURAS-MIGRANTS-BORDER
now playing

300 Troops Shifted To California For Border Duty

800
now playing

MIT And LinkedIn Co-Founder Award MeToo Leaders

5bfd2075216b9.image
now playing

Macron Says France Will Delay Cap On Nuclear Energy

chickfila1_38699844_ver1.0_640_360
now playing

School Blocks Chick-fil-A As Dining Option, Cites Values

5bfc66c211eec-media_22b72228403442e68b6ece0907f9ce5b-DMID1-5gxobf4i8-640×360
now playing

Mars Touchdown: NASA Spacecraft Survives Supersonic Plunge

5bfcd6928e2f4.image
now playing

Caravan Migrants Explore Options After Tijuana Border Clash

181126_atm_russia_ukraine_hpMain_16x9_608
now playing

Turkey Calls For Dialogue In Ukraine-Russia Spat

KSBSM6FXRFBBHKWLJXA25XNTWA
now playing

Last US Senate Race Of Midterms Up For Vote In Mississippi

US-POLITICS-TRIAL-MANAFORT
now playing

Mueller Accuses Manafort Of Breaking Plea Agreement By Lying

CHILDREN CHILD HANDCUFFS KIDNAP CHILE ABUSE
now playing

Fugitive McAllen Murder Convict Finally Doing His Prison Time

(AP) – As Nancy Pelosi moves closer to securing the votes to become House speaker, the stage is being set down-ballot for the next generation of leaders jockeying to be the heirs apparent to Democratic leadership.
Pelosi’s return to the speaker’s office is not a lock, but her opponents have suffered a string of setbacks. House Democrats are set to meet behind closed doors Wednesday to start voting.
Meanwhile, up-and-comers are positioning themselves to be next in line once Pelosi’s generation eventually steps down.
At the forefront is Rep. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, who helped usher in the majority as chairman of House Democrats’ campaign committee. He is running unopposed for the No. 4 job as assistant Democratic leader.

Related posts:

  1. Democrats Shun Idea Of Pelosi Floor Fight In Speaker’s Race
Related Posts
US-MEXICO-HONDURAS-MIGRANTS-BORDER

300 Troops Shifted To California For Border Duty

Roxanne Garcia 0
800

MIT And LinkedIn Co-Founder Award MeToo Leaders

Roxanne Garcia 0
chickfila1_38699844_ver1.0_640_360

School Blocks Chick-fil-A As Dining Option, Cites Values

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video