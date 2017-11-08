Home NATIONAL Lord Says He Respects CNN, Disagrees With Firing
Lord Says He Respects CNN, Disagrees With Firing
NATIONAL
0

Lord Says He Respects CNN, Disagrees With Firing

0
0
170810162801-jeffrey-lord-1024×576
now viewing

Lord Says He Respects CNN, Disagrees With Firing

Capture-8
now playing

State Of Emergency Declared In New Orleans

President Donald Trump Address to Congress
now playing

Trump-McConnell Feud Does Little To Jumpstart Stalled Agenda

Venezuela_Political_Crisis_91763.jpg-edff2
now playing

Venezuelan Leader Wants Meeting With Trump

stock-photo-map-view-of-reynosa-mexico-319043333
now playing

Nine Dead In Reynosa Prison Fight

Wang Yi
now playing

China Appeals For Calm On Korean Peninsula

arrest made
now playing

Fifth Suspect Apprehended In McAllen Murder

donald trump and kim jung un
now playing

Trump Defends Comments On North Korea

police20lights20generic
now playing

San Benito Cop Charged With Burglary, Drunk Driving

homicide-investigatin
now playing

Remains In Septic Tank Being Linked To A More Than Decade-Old Murder

TEXAS
now playing

Texas Cuts Aid To 'colonias' After Years Of Offering Help

(AP) – Conservative commentator Jeffrey Lord says he respects CNN and its journalists, but disagrees with the network’s decision to fire him over a tweet in which he used a Nazi slogan.
Lord said Thursday night that he used the slogan “Seig Heil” to mock the head of a liberal advocacy group, Media Matters for America. He said it was part of a column he wrote for the conservative magazine The American Spectator in which he accused Media Matters of employing fascist tactics by targeting advertisers of prominent conservative hosts such as Sean Hannity.
Lord declined to discuss specifics about how CNN informed him of his firing.
He said he was in no way endorsing Nazism or fascist tactics, but was simply trying to mock critics who he thinks use their tactics to silence conservative voices.

Related posts:

  1. Free-Speech Debate Swirls As Officials Block On Social Media
  2. North Korea Details Plan To Fire Missile Salvo Toward Guam
Related Posts
Capture-8

State Of Emergency Declared In New Orleans

Zack Cantu 0
President Donald Trump Address to Congress

Trump-McConnell Feud Does Little To Jumpstart Stalled Agenda

Zack Cantu 0
donald trump and kim jung un

Trump Defends Comments On North Korea

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video