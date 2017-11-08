Lord Says He Respects CNN, Disagrees With Firing

(AP) – Conservative commentator Jeffrey Lord says he respects CNN and its journalists, but disagrees with the network’s decision to fire him over a tweet in which he used a Nazi slogan.

Lord said Thursday night that he used the slogan “Seig Heil” to mock the head of a liberal advocacy group, Media Matters for America. He said it was part of a column he wrote for the conservative magazine The American Spectator in which he accused Media Matters of employing fascist tactics by targeting advertisers of prominent conservative hosts such as Sean Hannity.

Lord declined to discuss specifics about how CNN informed him of his firing.

He said he was in no way endorsing Nazism or fascist tactics, but was simply trying to mock critics who he thinks use their tactics to silence conservative voices.