Losing Candidate Among 6 Charged In Election Night Fight In Port Isabel

Some election night fisticuffs in Port Isabel have led to criminal charges against six people – including the losing candidate in the Place 1 city commission race.

Candidate Roger Salinas and three other people have been charged with felony assault for injuring a disabled man. Two other people were charged with assaulting a public servant. They are accused of attacking a school district police officer and Port Isabel’s police chief. Both were off-duty when they responded to the fight that had broken out near City Hall after the polls closed May 5th.

The two officers sustained injuries as they tried to break up the fight. The 29-year-old Salinas lost the election to incumbent Commissioner Martin Cantu, garnering only 34 percent of the vote.

