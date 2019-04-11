Louisiana Officials Arrest Deputy Son In Connection To Church Fires

The son of a sheriff’s deputy is under arrest in connection to a string of fires at black churches in Louisiana.

St. Landry Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said 21-year-old Holden Matthews is the son of St. Landry Parish Deputy Roy Matthews. Police have not released a possible motive for Matthews, who is white.

When Deputy Matthews was called in about his son, Guidroz said “he was shocked and hurt as any father would be. When the news was broken to him, he was in terrible shape.” He says Holden Matthews is being charged with three counts of simple arson on religious buildings. Each count carries a 15 year max penalty.