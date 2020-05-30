Louisville PD Apologizes For Targeting News Crew At Protest

Protesters stand in front of Kentucky State Police officers as they protest the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Breonna Taylor, a black woman, was fatally shot by police in her home in March. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(AP) — Louisville police have apologized on the heels of video that showed a police officer firing what appeared to be pepper balls at a news crew during a live television broadcast. The WAVE-TV crew was covering the second night of protests over the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by police in her own home in March. Louisville police spokeswoman Jessie Halladay apologized, telling the Courier Journal that the reporter shouldn’t have been singled out. Meanwhile, Mayor Greg Fischer criticized the destruction of property Friday night and said that police believed a “significant percentage” of protesters were not from Louisville.