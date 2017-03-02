Louvre uses special rooms to keep visitors safe

(AP) – When a man tried to attack soldiers at the Louvre Museum, the historical landmark went into effective lockdown, with no one allowed to leave and hundreds of tourists whisked to safety in special rooms. A Louvre spokeswoman said the visitors were taken to rooms in the vast museum – a medieval former royal palace – that have no windows and are considered “more secure” than the main halls.

For security reasons, she wouldn’t say whether they are storerooms, or whether the rooms have any paintings in them. The spokeswoman was not authorized to be publicly named according to Louvre policy. About 1,000 people were in the museum at the time of the incident Friday, in which a knife-wielding man was shot after trying to attack soldiers guarding the Louvre. After a couple of hours, the tourists were evacuated from the museum, without incident. The museum remained closed Friday afternoon.