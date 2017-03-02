Home WORLD Louvre Uses Special Rooms To Keep Visitors Safe
Louvre Uses Special Rooms To Keep Visitors Safe
WORLD
0

Louvre Uses Special Rooms To Keep Visitors Safe

0
0
Louvre uses special rooms to keep visitors safe
now viewing

Louvre Uses Special Rooms To Keep Visitors Safe

ARNOLD AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Tweets That Actor 'tried hard' To Make TV Show Work

TWITTER
now playing

Court: Police With Warrant Can View Private Twitter Messages

40-year-old Juli Glisson
now playing

Police: Woman To Face Homicide Charge In Officer's Death

EL CHAPO
now playing

UPDATE: 'El Chapo' Lawyers Say Jail Conditions Are Too Strict In NYC

TORTURE GENERIC PIC
now playing

Democrats Say They'll Fight Any Attempt To Authorize Torture

JOBS REPORT SMALL GEN
now playing

US Employers Added Healthy 227,000 Jobs, Rate Up To 4.8 pct.

France No doubt Louvre attack was terror
now playing

France: "No doubt" Louvre Attack Was Terror

GOP, Dem Combat Vets In House Plead For Refugee Exception

IRAN SANCTIONS
now playing

Trump Imposes New Sanctions On Iran

Officer Daniel Segura
now playing

Fort Worth Says It's Not Sanctuary City After Officer Video

(AP) – When a man tried to attack soldiers at the Louvre Museum, the historical landmark went into effective lockdown, with no one allowed to leave and hundreds of tourists whisked to safety in special rooms.   A Louvre spokeswoman said the visitors were taken to rooms in the vast museum – a medieval former royal palace – that have no windows and are considered “more secure” than the main halls.

For security reasons, she wouldn’t say whether they are storerooms, or whether the rooms have any paintings in them. The spokeswoman was not authorized to be publicly named according to Louvre policy.   About 1,000 people were in the museum at the time of the incident Friday, in which a knife-wielding man was shot after trying to attack soldiers guarding the Louvre. After a couple of hours, the tourists were evacuated from the museum, without incident. The museum remained closed Friday afternoon.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Blames ‘Islamic Terrorist’ In Paris Attack
  2. France: “No doubt” Louvre Attack Was Terror
  3. Lawmaker: French Faces ‘Double Menace’ Of Terror
  4. Iran Fires Back As Trump Mulls New Sanctions
Related Posts
France No doubt Louvre attack was terror

France: “No doubt” Louvre Attack Was Terror

jsalinas 0
18IRAN21-master675

Iran Fires Back As Trump Mulls New Sanctions

Zack Cantu 0
58945f829320e.image

Lawmaker: French Faces ‘Double Menace’ Of Terror

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video