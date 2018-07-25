Home NATIONAL Lovato Rep Says Singer Is Awake And With Family
Lovato Rep Says Singer Is Awake And With Family
NATIONAL
Lovato Rep Says Singer Is Awake And With Family

(AP) – A representative for Demi Lovato says the singer is awake and with her family after she reportedly was hospitalized for an overdose in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
A statement released Tuesday evening thanks the singer’s fans for their support and calls for them to respect the 25-year-old’s privacy. It says Lovato’s “health and recovery” is the most important thing at the moment.
The statement came hours after paramedics were dispatched to Lovato’s Hollywood Hills home and she was apparently transported to a local hospital. Fire and police officials said they could not confirm it was Lovato who was treated.
Multiple outlets, including TMZ and People, reported the singer had overdosed.
The statement by Lovato’s representative said some of the information reported about the singer’s hospitalization was not accurate, but did not provide additional details.

