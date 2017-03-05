Low-Income, Minority StudentsLag In High School Grad Rates

(AP) – A new study has found that low-income students and minority students continue to lag behind their peers in high school graduation rates, but are catching up.

The study by several research and advocacy groups says the national graduation rate for 2015 was 83.2 percent. But the rate was 77.8 percent for Hispanic students and 74.6 percent for black students.

At the same time, graduation rates for those students are growing faster than for their white counterparts.

The report was done by Civic Enterprises and the Everyone Graduates Center at the Johns Hopkins University. Lead author Jennifer DePaoli says, “They are still behind, but they are gaining ground faster.”

Despite rising graduation rates, American students’ math and readings scores have been sliding in recent years.