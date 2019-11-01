Lt. Gov. Patrick Suggests Changes To Vaping Laws

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick wants the Texas Senate to consider possible changes to state laws concerning vaping devices prior to the next state legislative session in 2021.

The legislature passed a law this year to ban the sale of tobacco to people under age 21, as well as vapes and the substances used to fill them. Patrick is calling on the State Senate Criminal Justice Committee to look into the vape epidemic as an interim charge.

The committee will study whether existing criminal penalties are enough to prevent sales of vapes to minors.