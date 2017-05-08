Home WORLD ‘Lucifer’ Heat Wave Keeps Parts Of Europe In Red Alert
(AP) – No wonder it’s been dubbed “Lucifer.”

A relentless heat wave that gripped parts of Europe this week has sent temperatures soaring to record highs for several days, causing at least two deaths and prompting authorities to issue weather alerts.

Extreme heat in Italy, and parts of France and Spain and the Balkans, has led to dozens of wildfires, damaged crops and fueled power and water consumption. Authorities in some areas issued traffic restrictions and banned work in the open in the hottest part of the day as temperatures reached more than 40 C (104 F).

Spain’s national weather service on Saturday issued an emergency warning for high temperatures for 31 of the country’s 50 provinces.  Authorities in other countries urged people to stay indoors and drink a lot of water.

