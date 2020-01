Someone from Laredo has come forward to claim the 17-and-a-half million dollar jackpot he or she won in the Lotto Texas game two weeks ago.

State Lottery officials say the person bought a Quick Pick ticket at a Stripes store in Laredo and matched all 6 numbers that were drawn January 15th – 16-34-38-40-49-and-54.

The individual, who chose the cash value option, will end up getting 13-point-4 million dollars. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.