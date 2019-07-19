Luis Fonsi Reacts To Chaos In Puerto Rico

Demonstrators arrive on motorcycles during clashes, demanding the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, July 18, 2019. Thousands of people marched to the governor's residence on Wednesday chanting demands for Rossello to resign after the leak of online chats that show him making misogynistic slurs and mocking his constituents. (AP Photo/Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo)

Demonstrators arrive on motorcycles during clashes, demanding the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, July 18, 2019. Thousands of people marched to the governor's residence on Wednesday chanting demands for Rossello to resign after the leak of online chats that show him making misogynistic slurs and mocking his constituents. (AP Photo/Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo)

Singer Luis Fonsi has a message for the governor of his native Puerto Rico: Resign. The Despacito singer took to Instagram this week to weigh in on the unrest currently consuming the island. He wrote, “after reading and seeing how this administration has mocked the victims after the hurricane” and others,” it’s impossible to remain quiet and give this governor more space.”

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Governor Rosello after messages were leaked containing sexist and homophobic remarks.