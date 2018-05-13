Home TRENDING Luxembourg Man Among Wounded In Paris Attack
Luxembourg Man Among Wounded In Paris Attack
TRENDING
WORLD
0

Luxembourg Man Among Wounded In Paris Attack

0
0
PARIS KNIFE ATTACK ISIS
now viewing

Luxembourg Man Among Wounded In Paris Attack

U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach
now playing

Trump: Congress Should Get Spending Bills Done Before Break

HAPPY MOTHERS DAY
now playing

Over $23 Billion Expected To Be Spent On Mother's Day

STUDENT VISA
now playing

Crackdown On Student Visas

NURSING HOMES
now playing

Nursing Homes, Senior Centers Find Bullying Has No Age Limit

MOUNT RAINER
now playing

Hawaii Volcano Raises Concerns Of Eruptions Along West Coast

INDONESIA BOMBING
now playing

Indonesia Says Church Bombers From 1 Family

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
now playing

Sanders: Aide's McCain Comment Shouldn't Have Been Leaked

NORTH KOREA KIM JUN
now playing

N. Korea To Hold 'ceremony' For Dismantling Nuke Test Site

NEW FISSURE HAWAII VOLCANO
now playing

New Fissure Spatters Lava From Hawaii Volcano

school bullying
now playing

Schools Chief To Get $750K In Wake Of Bullying Claims

(AP) – A man from Luxembourg was among four people wounded in a stabbing attack in the heart of Paris.

The foreign ministry of the small country north of France said in a statement Sunday that the man was given emergency treatment and he’s no longer in danger. The statement didn’t say whether he was in Paris as a tourist or resident or provide other details.

A 29-year-old man was killed in the attack and four people were wounded. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said one of the injured underwent emergency surgery, and two friends were hospitalized with less serious injuries, but all are out of life-threatening danger.

The attacker was killed by police after the stabbing near the Opera Garnier on a busy Saturday night.

Related posts:

  1. Indonesia Says Church Bombers From 1 Family
  2. Hundreds Of Families Still In Galveston Hotels After Harvey
  3. Iran Warns Of Reprisal If US Doesn’t Compensate
  4. Alamo Man Charged In Drunken Driving Death Of Mercedes Mother
Related Posts
U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach

Trump: Congress Should Get Spending Bills Done Before Break

jsalinas 0
HAPPY MOTHERS DAY

Over $23 Billion Expected To Be Spent On Mother’s Day

jsalinas 0
INDONESIA BOMBING

Indonesia Says Church Bombers From 1 Family

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video