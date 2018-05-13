Luxembourg Man Among Wounded In Paris Attack

(AP) – A man from Luxembourg was among four people wounded in a stabbing attack in the heart of Paris.

The foreign ministry of the small country north of France said in a statement Sunday that the man was given emergency treatment and he’s no longer in danger. The statement didn’t say whether he was in Paris as a tourist or resident or provide other details.

A 29-year-old man was killed in the attack and four people were wounded. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said one of the injured underwent emergency surgery, and two friends were hospitalized with less serious injuries, but all are out of life-threatening danger.

The attacker was killed by police after the stabbing near the Opera Garnier on a busy Saturday night.