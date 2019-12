A health clinic is coming to Lyford for the very first time. The farming community is benefiting from a grant provided by the Texas Department of Agriculture to build a primary care clinic so everyone doesn’t have to go to Raymondville or Harlingen when they get sick.

The clinic will be built on land at FM 498 and I-69 and have a staff of a dozen or so medical professionals. Construction is expected to conclude in the fall of 2020.